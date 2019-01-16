Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Available Wednesday

Hollis-Jefferson (groin) is listed as available for Wednesday's tilt with the Rockets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

As expected, Hollis-Jefferson has been made available to play Wednesday. It will mark his first appearance since he strained his groin on December 29th. Expect the Nets to closely monitor Hollis-Jefferson's playing time so as to not aggravate the issue.

