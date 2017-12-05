Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Back in starting five
Hollis-Jefferson will start Monday's game against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
As expected, Hollis-Jefferson will make his return to the lineup after coming off the bench in Saturday's loss to Atlanta. That contest marked his first game back following a pair of absences, and assuming he stays healthy, Hollis-Jefferson should remain in the starting five going forward.
