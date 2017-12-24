Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Chips in across the board
Hollis-Jefferson tallied 18 points (7-18 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 loss to Indiana.
Hollis-Jefferson continued his breakout season, almost leading the Nets to another upset victory. He has managed to find some nice consistency over the month of December, regularly contributing across the board. He should be in the conversation for the leagues most-improved player, and although he will fly under the radar, he should be owned in all leagues and could be a difference maker come fantasy playoff time.
