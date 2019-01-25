Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Cleared to play
Hollis-Jefferson (shoulder) will play Friday against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson is dealing with a strained left shoulder, but the injury won't prevent him from taking the court. He has yet to crack 15 minutes in the four games since he's returned from a groin injury.
More News
