Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Cleared to play

Hollis-Jefferson (shoulder) will play Friday against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Hollis-Jefferson is dealing with a strained left shoulder, but the injury won't prevent him from taking the court. He has yet to crack 15 minutes in the four games since he's returned from a groin injury.

