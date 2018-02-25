Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Cleared to play Monday

Hollis-Jefferson (groin) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Bulls, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Hollis-Jefferson has been sidelined nearly a month now with a groin injury, but has finally made enough progress in his recovery to be given the green light to return. Considering the lengthy absence and the fact that the Nets are heading into a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising if Hollis-Jefferson was eased back into the action, which is something to consider before deploying him in DFS contests. It's also unclear if he'll immediately reclaim a starter's role or not. Either way, Hollis-Jefferson's return should mean a few less minutes for guys like Quincy Acy and DeMarre Carroll.