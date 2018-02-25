Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Cleared to play Monday
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Bulls, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Hollis-Jefferson has been sidelined nearly a month now with a groin injury, but has finally made enough progress in his recovery to be given the green light to return. Considering the lengthy absence and the fact that the Nets are heading into a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising if Hollis-Jefferson was eased back into the action, which is something to consider before deploying him in DFS contests. It's also unclear if he'll immediately reclaim a starter's role or not. Either way, Hollis-Jefferson's return should mean a few less minutes for guys like Quincy Acy and DeMarre Carroll.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Won't play Thursday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out through All-Star break•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Monday vs. Clippers•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Saturday vs. Pelicans•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...