Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Cleared to play Saturday
Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) will play Saturday against the Clippers.
Hollis-Jefferson missed Friday's game against the Wizards, but needed just a one-game absence to get healthy. Over his past two appearances, he's averaged 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block in 25.0 minutes.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Saturday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Friday vs. Washington•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable with ankle injury•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Has nice line in start Monday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Draws spot start Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.