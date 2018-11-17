Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Cleared to play Saturday

Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) will play Saturday against the Clippers.

Hollis-Jefferson missed Friday's game against the Wizards, but needed just a one-game absence to get healthy. Over his past two appearances, he's averaged 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block in 25.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories