Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Cleared to play

Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Hollis-Jefferson missed the last two games with a sprained ankle, but the expectation all along was that he'd return to action Saturday. After being evaluated by the team's training staff, that will, indeed, be the case, and the Nets will also get Allen Crabbe back from injury. Hollis-Jefferson's return could push Trevor Booker back to the bench.