Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Collects 14-point, 17-rebound double-double
Hollis-Jefferson finished with 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 114-113 overtime loss to the Raptors
Though he can be inconsistent, Hollis-Jefferson has proved to have a high upside, which he demonstrated during Monday's effort. The performance marked Hollis-Jefferson's seventh double-double of the season, as well as his third time dishing at least five assists. Over his past four games, he's averaged 11.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 12.3 shots per game, but has struggled from the field overall, hitting just 32.7 percent of his looks. He's been much more efficient on the season overall, dropping 14.6 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting.
