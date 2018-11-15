Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Coming off bench Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson got the start at center Wednesday with Jarrett Allen (out) and the team elected to use small ball to begin the game, but with the Heat boasting big man Hassan Whiteside in the frontcourt, head coach Kenny Atkinson will start Ed Davis at center in an effort to go bigger.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Has nice line in start Monday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Draws spot start Monday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Marginal production Saturday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 21 points in Sunday's win•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Productive off bench against Knicks•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Still in bench role•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...