Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Coming off bench Wednesday

Hollis-Jefferson will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Hollis-Jefferson got the start at center Wednesday with Jarrett Allen (out) and the team elected to use small ball to begin the game, but with the Heat boasting big man Hassan Whiteside in the frontcourt, head coach Kenny Atkinson will start Ed Davis at center in an effort to go bigger.

