Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Coming off bench Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson (personal) will come off the bench during Wednesday's season debut against the Cavaliers, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Hollis-Jefferson had recently been out due to the birth of his son. However, before that, he was working through a hip injury. It appears coach Kenny Atkinson may be opting to ease Hollis-Jefferson back into game action due to his limited participation in training camp. As a result, he makes for a risky DFS option in his debut.
