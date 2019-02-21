Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Coming off bench
Hollis-Jefferson will come off the bench Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Coach Kenny Atkinson will opt to give Treveon Graham the nod at power forward, sending Hollis-Jefferson to the bench after he started the Nets' final game before the break. As a reserve this season, Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.0 minutes.
