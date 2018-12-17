Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Continues improved play Sunday
Hollis-Jefferson had 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 144-127 victory over the Hawks.
Hollis-Jefferson dropped double-digit scoring for the fourth time in his last five games, also adding another two steals. He has now recorded at least one steal in five straight games while chipping in with some rebounds and assists. The playing time was reduced in this one, likely because of the blowout nature of the game. If he is around, he is worth adding to see if he can keep things going.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Fills stat sheet in Friday's win•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 20 points in victory•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-doubles in start•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Could remain in starting five•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: To handle starting role Sunday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Plays 25 minutes Tuesday•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...