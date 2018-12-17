Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Continues improved play Sunday

Hollis-Jefferson had 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 144-127 victory over the Hawks.

Hollis-Jefferson dropped double-digit scoring for the fourth time in his last five games, also adding another two steals. He has now recorded at least one steal in five straight games while chipping in with some rebounds and assists. The playing time was reduced in this one, likely because of the blowout nature of the game. If he is around, he is worth adding to see if he can keep things going.