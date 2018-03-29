Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Contributes well-rounded line

Hollis-Jefferson contributed 14 points (4-15 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Magic.

Hollis-Jefferson struggled with his shot in this one, but he still contributed a useful fantasy line thanks to his prowess on the boards while chipping in both defensively and as a playmaker. He's clearly found himself as an offensive option, scoring in double figures in 10 straight games. Hollis-Jefferson has also averaged eight rebounds and 2.9 assists per game over that stretch as he continues to blossom in his third NBA season.

