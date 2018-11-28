Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Could remain in starting five

Coach Kenny Atkinson was non-committal when asked if Hollis-Jefferson would remain in the starting lineup, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports. "We'll see," Atkinson said after Sunday's loss to Philadelphia. "I don't think anything is set in stone, but a good early return on that starting lineup."

After mostly struggling in 15 games off the bench, Hollis-Jefferson was moved into the starting lineup Sunday alongside Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. Hollis-Jefferson responded with 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes of action, his most in any game since Nov. 4. While the Nets want to get the Arizona product going offensively, he's more of an asset on the defensive end, and he spent time guarding several positions in Sunday's game. "We can do that whether it's Ben Simmons or Doncic or any of these really good players," Atkinson said at Monday's practice. "We can put [Hollis-Jefferson] on a point guard. We can put him on a four. We can put him on a five. It's just a huge advantage, his defensive versatility." Atkinson went on to call Hollis-Jefferson the team's "best defender," but it remains to be seen whether his work on that end will be enough to keep him in the starting five over veteran Jared Dudley going forward.