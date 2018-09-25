Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Does '40 to 50 percent' of practice

Hollis-Jefferson (hip) did "40 to 50 percent" of Tuesday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Hollis-Jefferson suffered a hip injury during a charity basketball game in China in early August. While he was expected to be ready for training camp, his recovery is going a little slower than anticipated. As a partial participant in Tuesday's practice, he should be considered day-to-day moving forward.

