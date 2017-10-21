Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Dominates defensively Friday
Hollis-Jefferson accumulated 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist across 25 minutes during Friday's 126-121 win over the Magic.
Hollis-Jefferson certainly performed above average on defense, as he averaged just 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game last season. Aside from that outlier, he's scored well through the team's first two games, recording a combined 29 points on 8-of-14 shooting.
