Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-double in Sunday's loss

Hollis-Jefferson scored 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 loss to the Warriors.

It's his first double-double of the season. RHJ is taking advantage of his larger role in the Nets' offense so far this year, but despite more court time the rest of his production has remained flat at best, limiting fantasy value.