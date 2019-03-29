Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-doubles in loss

Hollis-Jefferson accumulated 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's loss to Philadelphia.

After a pair of DNP-CD's, Hollis-Jefferson returned to the lineup and produced his third double-double of the season. Despite the solid performance, Hollis-Jefferson's seen the floor in just four of the past 10 games and appears to be on the fringes of the rotation. Given his increasingly limited role, the fourth-year forward can't be relied upon for consistent production.