Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-doubles in loss
Hollis-Jefferson accumulated 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's loss to Philadelphia.
After a pair of DNP-CD's, Hollis-Jefferson returned to the lineup and produced his third double-double of the season. Despite the solid performance, Hollis-Jefferson's seen the floor in just four of the past 10 games and appears to be on the fringes of the rotation. Given his increasingly limited role, the fourth-year forward can't be relied upon for consistent production.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Hits game-winner Tuesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Practicing with G League team•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Coming off bench•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Drops 17 in start•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Joins starting five•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Offers scoring punch off bench•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.