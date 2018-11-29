Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-doubles in start

Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points (6-13 FG, 01- 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 loss to Utah.

Hollis-Jefferson started his second consecutive game, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. He had very little outside of those numbers and missed two of his four free-throw attempts but the minutes were encouraging. It is still unclear whether or not he remains as the starter but he is worth grabbing if he is sitting on a waiver somewhere, just in case this sticks.