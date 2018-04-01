Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-doubles in victory

Hollis-Jefferson had 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 110-109 victory over the Heat.

Hollis-Jefferson had himself a spectacular night Saturday, helping the Nets to a come from behind victory in Miami. He has developed into a nice fantasy player, able to contribute across the board on a nightly basis. He is looking as though he is going to push for a top-50 selection next season, depending on who the Nets add over the off-season.