Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-doubles in victory Thursday
Hollis-Jefferson compiled 14 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 victory over Milwaukee.
In what was an impressive victory for the Nets, Hollis-Jefferson once again demonstrated his ability to play on both ends of the floor. Along with Jarrett Allen, Hollis-Jefferson recorded a season-high of four blocks, adding 14 points and 11 rebounds. He has been one of the standout players for the Nets this season and is certainly part of their future moving forward.
