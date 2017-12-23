Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-doubles in victory
Hollis-Jefferson finished with 21 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 119-84 victory over the Wizards.
Hollis-Jefferson picked up his second consecutive double-double in what turned out to be an easy victory for the Nets. His line could have been better had it not been for the blowout nature of the game. After a couple of sub-par performances, he has bounced back nicely across the last two games. He continues to put up excellent value in what is turning out to be a breakout season. He will look to keep things rolling against the Pacers on Saturday.
