Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-doubles off bench in Thursday's win
Hollis-Jefferson recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during a 125-111 win over the Hornets on Thursday.
Hollis-Jefferson excelled in the bench role Thursday, as he picked up his first double-double since Jan. 8. He added solid supporting stats elsewhere and still received 30 minutes despite the bench role. Hollis-Jefferson's averages across the last five games have been decent, at 12.6 points on 42.9 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game in that stretch.
