Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Doubtful to return
Hollis-Jefferson is doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Suns with a right hip contusion, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson injured his hip at the end of the first half, and Joe Harris started the second half in place of Hollis-Jefferson. The fact that he wasn't ruled out makes it seem as though the injury isn't too serious, but it is worth monitoring at this point.
