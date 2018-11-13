Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Draws spot start Monday

Hollis-Jefferson will get the start at center Monday against the Timberwolves, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

The Nets will elect to go with a smaller lineup after Jarrett Allen was ruled out due to illness. Hollis-Jefferson has been in a bench role so far this season, averaging 8.4 points along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 20.3 minutes per contest. He figures to revert back to the bench Wednesday, assuming Allen manages to return to the starting five.