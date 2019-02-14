Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Drops 17 in start

Hollis-Jefferson totaled 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and a steal over 29 minutes in the Nets' triple overtime win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Hollis Jefferson had a solid performance in his return to the starting lineup, chipping in 17 points in the win. He's been effective scoring, rebounding and assisting when given starting opportunities, and he may be in line for an extended role moving forward.