Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Exits with adductor strain
Hollis-Jefferson will not return to Saturday's matchup against Milwaukee due to a strained right adductor.
The severity of the injury is unclear, but it's enough to prevent Hollis-Jefferson from finishing the contest. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans.
