Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Exits with hand injury

Hollis-Jefferson exited Wednesday's exhibition in the second quarter and never returned. He notched 12 points (6-7 FG), four rebounds, two steals, a block and five turnovers before injuring himself. Specifics of the injury haven't been provided at this point, but more should be known after he's reevaluated Thursday.