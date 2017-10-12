Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Exits with hand injury
Hollis-Jefferson exited Wednesday's preseason game against the 76ers with a hand injury, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson exited Wednesday's exhibition in the second quarter and never returned. He notched 12 points (6-7 FG), four rebounds, two steals, a block and five turnovers before injuring himself. Specifics of the injury haven't been provided at this point, but more should be known after he's reevaluated Thursday.
