Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Expected back Wednesday

Hollis-Jefferson (personal) is expected to rejoin the Nets ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Hollis-Jefferson is set to make his 2018 debut after missing the first three games of the season dealing with a hip injury and attending the birth of his son. The 23-year-old, who averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal last season, figures to start and see the bulk of minutes at power forward with DeMarre Carroll (ankle) out.