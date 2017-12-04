Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Expects to start Monday

Hollis-Jefferson said he expects to return to the starting five Monday against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The forward missed two games at the end of November with an ankle injury, but he returned to action off the bench Saturday, playing 21 minutes and scoring nine points in a loss to Atlanta. The Arizona product said at shootaround Monday that he'll likely be back in the lineup at power forward, meaning Trevor Booker would shift to the bench.