Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Fills box score in victory

Hollis-Jefferson finished with 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 100-95 victory over the Thunder.

Hollis-Jefferson played well again Thursday, leading his team to an upset victory. He left the game briefly with what appeared to be an ankle sprain, but returned shortly after. He has been excellent for the Nets this season, picking up the slack left by injuries to both Jeremy Lin and D'Angelo Russell (knee). He will look to continue his strong play against the Heat on Saturday, barring any setbacks from his ankle injury.