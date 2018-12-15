Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Fills stat sheet in Friday's win

Hollis-Jefferson managed 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 125-118 win over the Wizards.

Hollis-Jefferson matched his season high in assists while finishing one board shy of what would've been his second double-double of the campaign. His contributions remain sporadic, but there are plenty of minutes to go around, and the Nets will likely continue to feed Hollis-Jefferson all the playing time he can handle given that the team will have to make a decision on the 23-year-old forward over the offseason.