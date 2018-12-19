Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Game-time call Wednesday

Hollis-Jefferson (quad) is participating in warmups and will be a game-time decision Wednesday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Hollis-Jefferson suffered the bruised left quad near the end of Tuesday's home win over the Lakers, and the Nets should have an update on his status after going through testing in his pregame workout.

