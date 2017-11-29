Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Goes through shootaround Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) said he's "feeling good" after Wednesday's morning shootaround, though should still be considered doubtful for the contest against Dallas until further notice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
It's possible Hollis-Jefferson is trending more towards questionable while nursing an ankle sprain. But, until his status is updated, we'll still have to work under the assumption he's unlikely to play. In his potential absence, Trevor Booker, Quincy Acy and DeMarre Carroll are all candidates to see extended run.
