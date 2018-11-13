Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Has nice line in start Monday
Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to the Timberwolves.
Hollis-Jefferson moved into the starting lineup, replacing Jarrett Allen (illness) who was sitting this one out. Hollis-Jefferson was solid during his 26 minutes on the court, able to produce in a number of categories. The biggest takeaway here was the Caris LeVert (leg) suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury and looks set to miss a lengthy amount of time. Hollis-Jefferson could remain in the starting lineup indefinitely if LeVert indeed misses time. If he was dropped in your league, it makes sense to grab him as a speculative add.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Draws spot start Monday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Marginal production Saturday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 21 points in Sunday's win•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Productive off bench against Knicks•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Still in bench role•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...