Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Has nice line in start Monday

Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hollis-Jefferson moved into the starting lineup, replacing Jarrett Allen (illness) who was sitting this one out. Hollis-Jefferson was solid during his 26 minutes on the court, able to produce in a number of categories. The biggest takeaway here was the Caris LeVert (leg) suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury and looks set to miss a lengthy amount of time. Hollis-Jefferson could remain in the starting lineup indefinitely if LeVert indeed misses time. If he was dropped in your league, it makes sense to grab him as a speculative add.