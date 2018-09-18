Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Health trending positively
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson injured his hip at former teammate Jeremy Lin's charity basketball game in China in early August. There has not been much word regarding the severity of the injury since, but general manager Sean Marks indicated on Tuesday that he should be good to go for the start of training camp. The 23-year-old is expected to kick off his fourth season as the Nets' starting power forward career highs in points, rebounds, steals, and minutes last season, and could potentially build on that momentum assuming his health is up to par.
