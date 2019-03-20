Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Hits game-winner Tuesday
Hollis-Jefferson ended with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 victory over the Kings.
Hollis-Jefferson hit the game-winning basket with just 0.8 seconds left on the clock, capping off a remarkable comeback by the Nets. They were able to erase a 28-point deficit on the back of some amazing shooting by D'Angelo Russell who finished with a career-high 44 points. Hollis-Jefferson has been in and out of the rotation since the All-Star break and while this performance was nice, we would need to see it again before considering him in standard formats.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Practicing with G League team•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Coming off bench•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Drops 17 in start•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Joins starting five•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Offers scoring punch off bench•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Plays 18 minutes off bench•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.