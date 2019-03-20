Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Hits game-winner Tuesday

Hollis-Jefferson ended with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 victory over the Kings.

Hollis-Jefferson hit the game-winning basket with just 0.8 seconds left on the clock, capping off a remarkable comeback by the Nets. They were able to erase a 28-point deficit on the back of some amazing shooting by D'Angelo Russell who finished with a career-high 44 points. Hollis-Jefferson has been in and out of the rotation since the All-Star break and while this performance was nice, we would need to see it again before considering him in standard formats.