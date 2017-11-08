Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Hopes to play Friday
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) said he's hopeful to play Friday against the Trail Blazers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The Nets held Hollis-Jefferson out for the second half of their back-to-back set Tuesday against the Nuggets after the forward bruised his right hip a night earlier in Phoenix. Hollis-Jefferson relayed that his absence was precautionary more than anything, and with the next two days off to rest, he's optimistic he won't miss further time. Spencer Dinwiddie entered the starting lineup in Hollis-Jefferson's stead Tuesday, but would likely return to the bench Friday if the Arizona product is deemed ready to go for that contest.
