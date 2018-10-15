Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Hoping to play in opener

Hollis-Jefferson (hip) practiced in full Sunday and hopes to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons, Newsday reports. "Whenever they give a green light, we're good," Hollis-Jefferson said of his status. "Because I play so energetic and all over the place, it's definitely good to be in control, understand how you play and get that natural feel back."

At this point, all signs are pointing toward Hollis-Jefferson, who missed all of the preseason, making his return to action Wednesday, but it's unclear whether he'd immediately reclaim his spot in the starting lineup. "We're integrating him slowly," coach Kenny Atkinson said. "He's with the second team right now, but that's nothing set in stone... It was a big setback. I feel bad for him. He worked his tail off all summer." Expect to see Hollis-Jefferson on the floor in what could be a semi-limited role Wednesday, with the expectation that he'll eventually move back into the starting five at power forward.