Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Hoping to return Wednesday

Coach Kenny Atkinson said the Nets are hopeful that Hollis-Jefferson (groin) will be able to play Wednesday against the Rockets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Hollis-Jefferson is set to miss a seventh straight game Monday due to a right adductor strain, but it sounds like he could be cleared to return within the week if everything goes as planned. Look for his status to clear up closer to Wednesday's game.

