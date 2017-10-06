Play

Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Impressive two-way effort Thursday

Hollis-Jefferson tallied 10 points (5-9 FG), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 win over the Heat.

Hollis-Jefferson is set to begin the year as the team's starting power forward, so his performance Thursday was certainly encouraging. He spent a lot of time at the position last year, posting 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals across 22.6 minutes per game. The third-year man should see an increased workload and be more productive, especially with another year of development under his belt.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball