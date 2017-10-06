Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Impressive two-way effort Thursday
Hollis-Jefferson tallied 10 points (5-9 FG), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 win over the Heat.
Hollis-Jefferson is set to begin the year as the team's starting power forward, so his performance Thursday was certainly encouraging. He spent a lot of time at the position last year, posting 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals across 22.6 minutes per game. The third-year man should see an increased workload and be more productive, especially with another year of development under his belt.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Set to open camp as starter•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Post second straight double-double•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-doubles in Sunday's win•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will play, start Sunday vs. Hawks•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...