Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Impressive two-way effort Thursday

Hollis-Jefferson tallied 10 points (5-9 FG), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 win over the Heat.

Hollis-Jefferson is set to begin the year as the team's starting power forward, so his performance Thursday was certainly encouraging. He spent a lot of time at the position last year, posting 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals across 22.6 minutes per game. The third-year man should see an increased workload and be more productive, especially with another year of development under his belt.