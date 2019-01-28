Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Joins starting five Monday
Hollis-Jefferson is starting Monday against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson had to get stitches following a head-to-head collision over the weekend, but he's been cleared to play Monday. He'll join the starting lineup in place of the injured Treveon Graham (back). Across 19 starts this season, Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 26.7 minutes.
