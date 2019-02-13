Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Joins starting five
Hollis-Jefferson will start Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson will start for the first time since Jan. 28 against the Celtics. In 20 previous starts overall, he's averaging 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 26.7 minutes.
