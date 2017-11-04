Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Leads starting five in scoring Friday

Hollis-Jefferson produced 21 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Friday's 124-112 loss to the Lakers.

Hollis-Jefferson equaled the career-high scoring figure he'd just established last Tuesday against the Suns while shooting over 50.0 percent for the second time in the last three contests. The 22-year-old forward also went to the charity stripe a season-high 11 times and has taken his offensive game up a notch this season, averaging a career-best 15.7 points on career-high 52.2 percent shooting. Given his typically strong work across the rest of the stat sheet as well, he's an emerging asset in all fantasy formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories