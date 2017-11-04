Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Leads starting five in scoring Friday
Hollis-Jefferson produced 21 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Friday's 124-112 loss to the Lakers.
Hollis-Jefferson equaled the career-high scoring figure he'd just established last Tuesday against the Suns while shooting over 50.0 percent for the second time in the last three contests. The 22-year-old forward also went to the charity stripe a season-high 11 times and has taken his offensive game up a notch this season, averaging a career-best 15.7 points on career-high 52.2 percent shooting. Given his typically strong work across the rest of the stat sheet as well, he's an emerging asset in all fantasy formats.
