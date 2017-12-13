Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Leads team in scoring again

Hollis-Jefferson tallied 16 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 victory over the Wizards.

Hollis-Jefferson finished with another double-double, as the Nets picked up their 11th win of the season. He has been very consistent so far this season, currently averaging almost 15 points per game, while adding close to one steal and one block. He thrives in the uptempo offense, and barring any major injuries, should be able to maintain this sort of production moving forward.