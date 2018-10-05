Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Limited at practice
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) remained limited at Friday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson is still working back from an adductor injury he sustained back in August. At this point, he doesn't have a firm return timetable, but the hope is that he'll be ready by opening night.
