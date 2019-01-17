Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Limited in return
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) played only seven minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 145-142 overtime victory over the Rockets, finishing with three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds.
As was reported prior to the contest, Hollis-Jefferson was on a strict minutes limit in his return from a seven-game absence due to the strained groin. He'll likely have his playing time monitored carefully for the next couple of games, so the forward probably won't warrant an immediate activation for fantasy managers who had been stashing him while he was dealing with the injury. Once back to full strength, Hollis-Jefferson should step back into a starting role at power forward, which may hurt the respective values of DeMarre Carroll, Rodions Kurucs and Treveon Graham to some extent.
