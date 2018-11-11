Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Marginal production Saturday

Hollis-Jefferson contributed just two points to go with three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 loss to the Warriors.

Hollis-Jefferson was non-existent Saturday, barely troubling the statisticians in his 17 minutes on the court. Since returning from injury he has yet to find any sort of rhythm on either end of the floor. The Nets have begun the season quite well and numerous other players have made advancements in their games. He remains a borderline hold in standard leagues but it is getting tough not to start looking elsewhere.