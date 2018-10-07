Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: May not be ready for opener
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup against the Pistons and head coach Kenny Atkinson was non-committal regarding his availability for the regular-season opener Oct. 17, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson has been a limited participant in practices recently, but is still dealing with some discomfort. He's currently considered day-to-day and the hope is that Hollis-Jefferson will be good to go for the regular season. That said, coach Atkinson wasn't willing to say his starting power forward would be ready for in-game action by then, so it's a situation to monitor over the coming week or so.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Limited at practice•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out for preseason opener•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Remains limited at practice•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Does '40 to 50 percent' of practice•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Health trending positively•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Suffers injury in exhibition game•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.