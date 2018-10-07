Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: May not be ready for opener

Hollis-Jefferson (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup against the Pistons and head coach Kenny Atkinson was non-committal regarding his availability for the regular-season opener Oct. 17, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Hollis-Jefferson has been a limited participant in practices recently, but is still dealing with some discomfort. He's currently considered day-to-day and the hope is that Hollis-Jefferson will be good to go for the regular season. That said, coach Atkinson wasn't willing to say his starting power forward would be ready for in-game action by then, so it's a situation to monitor over the coming week or so.