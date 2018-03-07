Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: May not return to starting five
Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson said Tuesday that he's considering deploying Hollis-Jefferson in a bench role until further notice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. "Yeah, I've thought that [Hollis-Jefferson is best used as a reserve]," Atkinson said. "Let's see how that evolves."
Atkinson acknowledged that he initially planned to reinsert Hollis-Jefferson into the starting five after the forward had a chance to get acclimated upon returning Feb. 26 following an 11-game absence due to a groin injury. However, with the Brooklyn bench boss satisfied with the different looks has Hollis-Jefferson given the second unit as a power forward or undersized center, it appears Atkinson is content proceeding with Allen Crabbe and DeMarre Carroll as the team's starting forwards. In his five games coming off the bench, Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 10.4 points (on 37.8 percent shooting from the field), 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks in 24.2 minutes per contest, all figures that either match or lag behind his season-long marks.
